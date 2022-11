With 28 free joints, it can lift a 500-kilogram piano with just one hand and also can pick small things.

Humanoid robot prototype "Tesla Bot," which is displayed in China for the first time at the ongoing China International Import Expo, weighs 56 kilograms and stands around 172 centimeters tall.

The price is estimated at around US$20,000.