Most expensive exhibit at CIIE honors Chinese jade culture

"Stilled Life," a brooch masterpiece by artist Wallace Chan, becomes the single item exhibit with the highest declared value in the history of the China International Import Expo.



With a declared value of 450 million yuan (US$62 million), the work uses various gemstones such as jade, ruby, color diamond, color corundum, emerald and crystal.

The artist said he hopes to honor the Chinese cultures of cicada and jade through contemporary demonstration. "Stilled Life" is the symbol and carrier of the two cultures.