Atlantium plans to expand identity and man force in China to adjust to new markets.

Israeli company Atlantium launches two main energy-saving products at this year's China International Import Expo.

One is a system to treat syrup and the other is for ballast treatment.

"CIIE is an opportunity for Atlantium to meet new customers to increase brand awareness and also to represent Israel's innovative technology," said Itai Bransky, head of Atlantium Asia/Pasific.