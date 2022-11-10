Fast statistics: fifth import expo makes new record of intended deals
The fifth China International Import Expo wrapped up on Thursday with a total of US$73.25 billion intended deals signed. Let's look back at statistics of the five expos.
The fifth China International Import Expo wrapped up on Thursday with a total of US$73.25 billion intended deals signed, up 3.9 percent year on year.
Let's look back at statistics of the five expos since 2018.
