Denmark aims to contribute to China's transition to green economy

﻿ Wang Xinzhou
Hu Jun
﻿ Sun Minjie
Wang Xinzhou Hu Jun Sun Minjie
  21:42 UTC+8, 2022-11-10       0
More than 30 Danish companies came to the China International Import Expo this year.
More than 30 Danish companies came to the China International Import Expo this year.

It was the third time for Thomas Østrup Møller, ambassador of Denmark to China, to take part in the CIIE.

"This is a very nice platform (for Danish companies) to engage with customers and potential partners. If they were not able to get this kind of access. they wouldn't come," the ambassador said.

Denmark has been working with China in decarboning, contributing to China's transition from a carbon-based economy to a green economy, Møller said.

Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Sun Minjie. Subtitles by Song Xinyi and Alexander Bushroe.

Thomas Østrup Møller, ambassador of Denmark, was interviewed by Shine.

Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Sun Minjie. Subtitles by Song Xinyi and Alexander Bushroe.

Henrik Martens, Counsellor of Denmark, was interviewed by Shine.

Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Sun Minjie. Subtitles by Song Xinyi and Alexander Bushroe.

Karim Fahssis, head of Decarbonization, MAERSK China, was interviewed by Shine.

China International Import Expo
CIIE
