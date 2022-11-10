Denmark aims to contribute to China's transition to green economy

More than 30 Danish companies came to the China International Import Expo this year.

It was the third time for Thomas Østrup Møller, ambassador of Denmark to China, to take part in the CIIE.

"This is a very nice platform (for Danish companies) to engage with customers and potential partners. If they were not able to get this kind of access. they wouldn't come," the ambassador said.

Denmark has been working with China in decarboning, contributing to China's transition from a carbon-based economy to a green economy, Møller said.