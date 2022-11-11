Coach to sign commitment to join next year's CIIE
It was Coach's first participation in the import expo this year.
It was Coach's first participation in the China International Import Expo and the company already planned to sign commitment for the participation next year.
"Coach brand has not seen China only as a market, but as a real source of inspiration," said Yann Bozec, president of Coach China.
