﻿
Biz / Event

Shangyu bets on high-quality growth of manufacturing and expects Shanghai a part of it

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:55 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0
Zhejiang's Shangyu is increasing cooperation with Shanghai to further develop high-quality industries, ranging from new materials, high-end machinery to biomedicine.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:55 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0

Shangyu has made high-quality growth a target for its manufacturing sector. The town city in neighboring Zhejiang Province expects more collaboration with Shanghai, fostering greater strength to develop advanced manufacturing.

"Shangyu is making great efforts to develop emerging industries including new materials, high-end machinery and biomedicine. We are highly complementary with Shanghai's strategy, and can serve as one link in the production chain," said Sun Haiming, an official with the Shangyu government at a forum on Tuesday.

Shangyu is a star performer in manufacturing with its industrial output surpassing 217 billion yuan (US$31.6 billion) in 2022, up 12 percent on an annual basis. Located in the heart of the Hangzhou Bay area, it's just a two-hour drive from Shanghai, and Shanghai used to dispatch engineers on weekends to the town city, helping it develop its private manufacturing sector.

Shangyu bets on high-quality growth of manufacturing and expects Shanghai a part of it

Shangyu, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is home to 836 manufacturing companies with annual income of more than 20 million yuan.

Shangyu is now home to a batch of high-quality industrial parks, including the national-level Hangzhou Bay Shangyu Economic and Technological Development Area and Zhangjiang Shangyu Cao-E-Jiang Economic Development Area.

It is also home to 836 manufacturing companies with annual income of more than 20 million yuan.

"We look forward to more interaction with Shanghai, optimizing the models that companies conduct research and development in Shanghai while manufacture in Shangyu, to make better use of the different strengths of each," Sun said.

Shangyu also welcomed quality foreign investment to help it further enhance its economic strength.

The forum is a part of the "Shangyu Week" in Shanghai, which aims to enhance Shangyu's cultural and business ties with Shanghai.

Shangyu bets on high-quality growth of manufacturing and expects Shanghai a part of it
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     