Mobile World Congress Shanghai returns to city in June

MWC Shanghai 2023 will be held in Shanghai this June, with global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai will return to the city in June, as the world's biggest telecommunications event organizer plans to restart the local offline show in Shanghai after the pandemic, organizers said on Tuesday.



The MWC Shanghai will be held in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) between June 28 and 30. Over 200 exhibitors, including global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners, will attend the event.



In 2023, MWC Shanghai will have five exhibition halls and confirmed exhibitors including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE, Qualcomm and Ericsson.



It will also be the 10th anniversary of the MWC Shanghai, which attracted 75,000 visitors in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic. The event was organized by GSMA as a global mobile communications association and authorized by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

A Digital Shanghai zone, with a top-level summit and a special exhibition zone for Shanghai's digitalization development, will debut at the event in 2023. The spotlight 5G and digital applications of autonomous driving and China-develop planes will be displayed, said organizers.



It fits well with Shanghai's strategy to boost the city digitalization and establish itself as an "international digital capital."

"Shanghai welcomes global industry partners to gather in Shanghai and participate in MWC Shanghai to showcase the best technology innovation and digital transformation," Shanghai vice mayor Wu Qing said previously.

Some 6G topics are going to be discussed, and related 6G demos will also be displayed at MWC Shanghai 2023.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will push development of 6G in China in the future, the industry regulator said recently.