﻿
Biz / Event

Mobile World Congress Shanghai returns to city in June

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
MWC Shanghai 2023 will be held in Shanghai this June, with global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai will return to the city in June, as the world's biggest telecommunications event organizer plans to restart the local offline show in Shanghai after the pandemic, organizers said on Tuesday.

The MWC Shanghai will be held in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) between June 28 and 30. Over 200 exhibitors, including global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners, will attend the event.

In 2023, MWC Shanghai will have five exhibition halls and confirmed exhibitors including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE, Qualcomm and Ericsson.

It will also be the 10th anniversary of the MWC Shanghai, which attracted 75,000 visitors in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic. The event was organized by GSMA as a global mobile communications association and authorized by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

A Digital Shanghai zone, with a top-level summit and a special exhibition zone for Shanghai's digitalization development, will debut at the event in 2023. The spotlight 5G and digital applications of autonomous driving and China-develop planes will be displayed, said organizers.

It fits well with Shanghai's strategy to boost the city digitalization and establish itself as an "international digital capital."

"Shanghai welcomes global industry partners to gather in Shanghai and participate in MWC Shanghai to showcase the best technology innovation and digital transformation," Shanghai vice mayor Wu Qing said previously.

Some 6G topics are going to be discussed, and related 6G demos will also be displayed at MWC Shanghai 2023.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will push development of 6G in China in the future, the industry regulator said recently.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Qualcomm
China Mobile
Ericsson
ZTE
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     