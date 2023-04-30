Green consumption festival promotes low-carbon lifestyle

The 2023 Shanghai Green Consumption Festival raised its curtain in Qingpu District during the May Day holiday.

Ti Gong

A green cycling carnival will be hosted by Bailian Shopping Mall's outlet in Qingpu during the holiday. A four-day green consumption bazaar ongoing in Jinze Town is promoting a green and low-carbon lifestyle to consumers by distributing eco-friendly bags and displaying green and environmentally friendly products.

As part of the festival, a two-day cycling race will be held in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone on May 20-21.

The festival aims to spread the concept of green consumption, promote a low-carbon and healthy lifestyle and boost consumption.

Ti Gong

The Double Five Shopping Festival of Yangtze River Delta Demonstration Zone kicked off at the same time and will run through the end of June.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

During the festival, more than 100 activities will be staged with the aim to turn the zone into a new exhibition, tourism, culture and shopping destination.

An imported commodities market blending elements of intangible cultural heritage, time-honored brands, and cultural and creative industries will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), while between May 15 and 21. A rural tourism and coffee festival will invite people to enjoy the aroma of coffee amid an idyllic environment in Qingpu.

A rural camping festival will be hosted in Zhujiajiao watertown in Qingpu.

Wujiang will host a series of folk cultural experiences and exhibition activities, and night tours to boost night consumption.

Camping sites in Jiashan will be promoted, and the county will also distribute various tourism, accommodation and catering coupons to lure tourists during the festival.