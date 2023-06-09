﻿
Experience wonder of New Zealand at city pavilion

New Zealand is known for its vast and boundless nature, magnificent snowy glaciers and charming beach scenery.
Ti Gong

The pure power of New Zealand

Overcoming the barrier of distance, a pavilion that offers a glimpse of its enchanting scenery, culture, and explores the origin of its wide range of imported products has opened in Minhang District.

It also serves as an extension of the China International Import Expo.

At the New Zealand Traceability Brand Pavilion, livestreaming events will be held, which will take the audience into the country known as the pearl of the southern hemisphere. Visitors will be able to appreciate its breathtaking beauty and savor its culture, as well as tracking the origin of goods by visiting the manufacturing or bases of raw materials.

New Zealand Tourism and Air New Zealand will promote tourism itineraries and air products via the platform.

Ti Gong

Stunning vistas

The pavilion under the support of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, as an extension of CIIE, also displays a wide range of imported products from New Zealand, covering beauty, health, food and dairy products at Mixc Mall.

It has gathered dozens of brands like Air New Zealand, Manuka Bee, Geo Skincare and Fonterra.

"Globally, traceability has become one of the priorities of consumers as they pay increasing attention to the quality and safety of products and environmental sustainability," said Liu Xiaokun, one of the founders of the pavilion.

"The pavilion aims to create a reliable and transparent shopping environment for consumers."

The pavilion is a witness of the friendship of China and New Zealand. It further deepens the ties of China and New Zealand and promotes the brands and culture of New Zealand to Chinese consumers, according to the Consulate General of New Zealand in Shanghai.

In the following one to three months, New Zealand Tourism and Air New Zealand will promote tour products at the platform and agricultural products such as fruit.

Ti Gong

Bathing in pristine waters.

If you go

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Address: 1799 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District 上海市闵行区吴中路1799号



Ti Gong

The pavilion.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

