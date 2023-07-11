International maritime safety expert gives lecture in Shanghai

As an extension of the first Dishui Lake International Shipping Innovation Conference, Heike Deggim, director of the Maritime Safety Division of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under the United Nations, gave a lecture at the Shanghai Maritime University on the core issues of international maritime security.

During the lecture, Deggim spoke highly of the Asian Maritime Technical Cooperation Center (MTCC Asia) sponsored by Shanghai Maritime University, which was established in 2017 in Shanghai under the entrustment of the IMO.

To implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and lead technological innovation in addressing climate change in the shipping industry, the IMO launched MTCC facilities in five regions worldwide, namely Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Over the past five years, MTCC Asia has done a lot of work, making positive contributions to greenhouse gas emissions reduction in the Asian maritime industry and urging the construction of the Shanghai International Shipping Center, which has been recognized by the IMO and the international shipping industry.

First, it is to create an international maritime technology cooperation and exchange platform. The center hosted five sessions of the Global Green Shipping Forum, four sessions of the International Ship Energy Efficiency Conference, three sessions of the Asian Regional Conference, and three sessions of the International Maritime Education Forum, and held major events such as the North Bund International Shipping Forum's "Green and Low Carbon" sub-forum, and the International Climate Change Mitigation Maritime Technology Conference and Exhibition.

Secondly, it is to promote maritime capacity in Asian countries, actively serve the development of green shipping in the region, and hold 58 international maritime capacity training projects in multiple Asian countries, with over 2,000 trainees, involving more than 30 countries and regions. By building subcenters in Cambodia and Myanmar, it aims to push the low-carbon and green transformation of the Asian maritime industry.

Thirdly, it is to develop and promote green shipping technology. Under the guidance of the IMO, a demonstration project on improving energy efficiency has been completed, and recommendations for low-carbon ship operation standards have been issued.

During this process, multiple technical proposals were submitted to the IMO, providing a Chinese solution to promote the coordinated development of global technical standards.

Fourthly, it is to assist Shanghai in participating in international maritime governance. Based on years of cooperation with the IMO, MTCC Asia actively facilitated the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Shanghai and the IMO, assisting Shanghai in participating in international maritime governance and building the Shanghai International Shipping Center.

She also introduced the overall situation of the IMO's commitment to global maritime safety from three aspects: the main task of maritime safety, fishing vessel safety, and international exchange and cooperation.