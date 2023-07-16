SASS project translating books on global think tanks into Chinese

A series of books about think tanks around the world are being translated into Chinese as a reference for the development of Chinese think tanks.

The project, initiated by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, has had seven new versions of books translated, including The Brain Trusts of US Foreign Policy by Kubilay Yado Arin, Democratization and Market Reform in Developing and Transitional Countries by James G McGann, and Northern Lights: Exploring Canada's Think Tank Landscape by Donald E Abelson.

Gan Chunhui, deputy director of SASS, said at a recent seminar on the launch of such books, that Chinese think tanks should be open-minded to learn from others while getting what they really need.

"As an important part of social governance, Chinese think tanks should be visionary and international, but at the same time, they should be tailored to the needs of the country and develop unique Chinese characteristics."

He also suggested more books should be translated, including those about think tanks in developing countries.