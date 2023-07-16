﻿
Biz / Event

SASS project translating books on global think tanks into Chinese

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
A series of books about think tanks around the world are being translated into Chinese as a reference for the development of Chinese think tanks.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0

A series of books about think tanks around the world are being translated into Chinese as a reference for the development of Chinese think tanks.

The project, initiated by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, has had seven new versions of books translated, including The Brain Trusts of US Foreign Policy by Kubilay Yado Arin, Democratization and Market Reform in Developing and Transitional Countries by James G McGann, and Northern Lights: Exploring Canada's Think Tank Landscape by Donald E Abelson.

SASS project translating books on global think tanks into Chinese

A seminar on the launch of the translation of books on global think tanks was held in Shanghai.

Gan Chunhui, deputy director of SASS, said at a recent seminar on the launch of such books, that Chinese think tanks should be open-minded to learn from others while getting what they really need.

"As an important part of social governance, Chinese think tanks should be visionary and international, but at the same time, they should be tailored to the needs of the country and develop unique Chinese characteristics."

He also suggested more books should be translated, including those about think tanks in developing countries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     