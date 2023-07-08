﻿
Building an accessible intelligent society together

Shanghai is creating an accessible intelligent society, and will promote the innovative application of artificial intelligence in the building of a barrier-free society.
Ti Gong

The launch of the alliance.

Shanghai is creating an accessible intelligent society, and will promote the innovative application of artificial intelligence in the building of a barrier-free society, a forum at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2023 heard on Saturday.

The forum "Technology and Humanities – Building an Accessible Intelligent Society Together" featured government officials, scholars and experts, as well as entrepreneurs from home and abroad.

They brainstormed how science and technology, and humanities will jointly contribute to an accessible intelligent society.

An "accessible intelligent society" is a society that can satisfy the demands of all people, and everybody can enjoy the convenience and benefit brought by science and technology, said Xu Fang, a councilor of CPC Shanghai Municipal Working Committee of Economy and Informatization.

"Shanghai is building various barrier-free facilities and enriching the cultural life of the vulnerable," said Xu.

The city will pool efforts from various sides to promote the innovative application of AI in an accessible intelligent society and make AI cater to the real demand and expectation of users, he said.

Ti Gong

The forum.

A global digital accessible intelligent development alliance was established during the forum to expand the in-depth application of science and technology in the building of a barrier-free society.

It will also smooth the connection channel of science and technology and application scenes of the society.

China Telecom Shanghai, iFlytek, Shanghai Services Foundation and Beixinjing Subdistrict of Changning District were among the first batch of 10 initiating working units.

The alliance proposed in-depth applications and will boost exchange and cooperation towards health, equality and safety.

During the forum, experts shared insights on topics such as the positive impact of AI in medical treatment and senior care fields, AI robotics on the development of smart society, and the opportunities and challenges of AI technology in regenerative medicine.

A digital community guidance was released at the same time. Practices of Shanghai's Beixinjing Subdistrict in fueling AI-powered high-quality community life involving health, property management, culture and sports, government affairs, finance, transportation and commerce were shared.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Changning
CPC
