Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley begins operation in Jiading District

The Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley began operation at the Shanghai International Automobile City of Anting Town, Jiading District, on Wednesday, delivering a strong boost to the intelligent mobility industry of Shanghai.

Covering 1 square kilometer, the valley, prioritizing smart mobility design, highlights auto shape and engineering design, and future-oriented mobility service design as key industries.

It will be empowered by crossover innovation design and digital enhancement design industries, supported by design culture and leisure services.



An academic platform and exchange center of design professionals will be established to promote academic exchange, innovation and entrepreneurship incubation, research of mobility means, and talent cultivation as part of the plan.

Located in the core area of the international automobile city, a magnet of talent in the automobile field, it relies on design innovation centers of municipal and national level and professionals majoring in auto, mobility engineering and innovation design to build smart mobility infrastructure and testing.

It will also pool supporting facilities in education, medical treatment and business to lure enterprises and talent.

The Shanghai International Automobile City, with an area of 100 square kilometers, boasts a complete industrial chain, leading research and development capabilities, optimal integration of industry and urban development.