﻿
Biz / Event

Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley begins operation in Jiading District

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
The Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley began operation on Wednesday, pooling automotive production and resources, building a consolidated industrial chain.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0

The Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley began operation at the Shanghai International Automobile City of Anting Town, Jiading District, on Wednesday, delivering a strong boost to the intelligent mobility industry of Shanghai.

Covering 1 square kilometer, the valley, prioritizing smart mobility design, highlights auto shape and engineering design, and future-oriented mobility service design as key industries.

Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley begins operation in Jiading District
Ti Gong

The launching ceremony

It will be empowered by crossover innovation design and digital enhancement design industries, supported by design culture and leisure services.

An academic platform and exchange center of design professionals will be established to promote academic exchange, innovation and entrepreneurship incubation, research of mobility means, and talent cultivation as part of the plan.

Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley begins operation in Jiading District
Ti Gong

Layout of the valley

Located in the core area of the international automobile city, a magnet of talent in the automobile field, it relies on design innovation centers of municipal and national level and professionals majoring in auto, mobility engineering and innovation design to build smart mobility infrastructure and testing.

It will also pool supporting facilities in education, medical treatment and business to lure enterprises and talent.

The Shanghai International Automobile City, with an area of 100 square kilometers, boasts a complete industrial chain, leading research and development capabilities, optimal integration of industry and urban development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     