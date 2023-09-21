Yiwu International Commodities Fair set for October 21 to 24

One of the largest and most influential consumer goods exhibitions, the China Yiwu International Commodities Fair begins October 21, with over 2,400 participating companies.

The China Yiwu International Commodities (Standards) Fair, one of the nation's largest and most influential consumer goods exhibitions, will be held between October 21 and 24 in Yiwu, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, this year, with over 2,400 participating companies and 3,700 booths.

The Yiwu government held a promotional event for the fair in Shanghai on Thursday to deepen exchange and cooperation of the two cities.

Dating back to 1995, the fair is one of the three major export commodity exhibitions held by the Ministry of Commerce.

This year, the fair in its 29th version and will feature nine pavilions including one themed, and eight commodity trade pavilions, as well as central corridor exhibition areas.

With the display area amounting to 100,000 square meters, the exhibits will cover daily consumer goods, sports and outdoor commodities, toys, cultural and office supplies, mechanical and electrical machinery, and electrical equipments, among others.

Some new exhibition areas involving small creative items, supply chain service, and livestreaming and e-commerce service will be set up at the fair for the first time.

There will also be a number of activities creating a platform for exchange and cooperation. The fair is estimated to attract more than 120,000 buyers from home and abroad.

Yiwu City, often referred to as "the world's supermarket," boasts an abundant variety of commodities, a convenient and fast logistics system, and a sound business environment. It's home to the largest small commodity wholesale market in the world.

The fair attracts over 10,000 overseas buyers from over 180 countries and regions every year.

In recent years, Yiwu and Shanghai have conducted in-depth exchange and cooperation on free trade zones, import and export, investment and consumption fields.