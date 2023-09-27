﻿
Biz / Event

Qingpu promotes trade unions at foreign-funded businesses

The Qingpu District General Trade Union is promoting general trade unions at foreign-funded enterprises to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of employees.
The Qingpu District General Trade Union is promoting the establishment and development of general trade unions at foreign-funded enterprises, in order to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of employees, fuel their development, and create a friendly investment environment for foreign-funded firms.

A promotion event on foreign-funded enterprise trade union establishment was held in the Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

Joint efforts are creating a fertile land for foreign investment in Qingpu.

During the event, the role of a general trade union in promoting the high-quality development of enterprises and optimizing the business environment was discussed in the presence of government officials and representatives from foreign-funded enterprises.

The Xianghuaqiao subdistrict, covering 62.18 square kilometers, is home to the Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, which houses more than 3,300 companies from home and abroad.

In recent years, foreign-funded enterprises in the zone including Shanghai Cooltech Power Co Ltd, a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, BHS and Hitachi have been honored with titles such as "Shanghai Model Group" and "Shanghai Model Worker" in the city's annual tradition to honor its best and most hard-working workers, who set a good example.

The establishment of general trade unions bridges a development platform for companies, helps boost the skills of employees, promotes the spirit of craftsmanship, and creates a sense of belonging for workers and a warm home for them in tackling their concerns, said Cao Hui, chairperson of Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict General Trade Union.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone has become a magnet for foreign-funded companies.

It can also enrich the spiritual and cultural life of employees with various cultural and sports activities, coordinate labor relations and weave a protection network safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of both companies and employees, Cao said.

In recent years, bookstores and breastfeeding rooms have been set up at companies through the efforts of general trade unions.

"The Qingpu District General Trade Union, which serves as a bridge and belt connecting companies and government, will join hands with various government authorities to create better conditions and provide better service for foreign-funded enterprises in the district," said Gao Jian, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Qingpu District People's Congress and chairman of the district's general trade union.

The UFI Filters Group has been in Qingpu since 1996 and was the first among foreign-funded companies in the district to organize a trade union.

The company has grown by more than 10 percent this year from last year as a key supplier to the main NEV car makers and for cooling and filtering systems.

"Now we are now working and investing for innovative products development for Battery Thermal Management Systems," said Simone Trazzi, APAC chief operating officer of the company.

"I support trade unions in their daily work and I keep working to support Qingpu to attract more foreign investments to be established here," he said.

Ti Gong

Simone Trazzi speaks at the promotion event

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
