China's forest products trade fair sees 120-mln-yuan on-site deals

  20:56 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
The 18th China Forest Products Trade Fair witnessed a total of on-site transactions amounting to 120 million yuan (US$16.7 million), the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said on Friday.

This year's three-day trade fair, which concluded on Thursday in Heze, east China's Shandong Province, attracted 752 enterprises and 88,000 people from about 10 countries and regions, according to the administration.

With the theme of "Focusing on green and low-carbon forest industry, helping build a high-quality development pilot zone", the trade fair's offline venue is the equivalent of 2,000 standard booths.

The trade fair has also launched a cloud platform, with more than 300 enterprises having already registered for it, according to the administration.

The total on-site transactions of the previous 17 trade fairs reached 2.09 billion yuan since it was launched in 2004.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
