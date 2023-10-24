10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to open Sunday

The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held from October 29 to 31 at the Beijing International Conference Center, the forum's preparatory work committee said on Tuesday.

Zhao Yufei, executive deputy secretary-general of the committee, said the number and level of participants at this year's forum have reached record highs. The participation of developing countries, as well as international and regional organizations, has significantly increased.

As of Monday, official delegations from over 90 countries and international organizations were confirmed as attending the forum, said Zhao, adding that more than 200 experts from over 50 countries and regions have also applied to participate.

The forum, in implementing the building of a global community of shared future, will provide an opportunity for all countries to hold discussions, express views and resolve differences regarding defense and security issues.

Four plenary meetings and eight group meetings will be held during the forum. In addition, it will host several seminars, including two titled "Voices from Leading Experts" and "Seminar of Young Officers."