Cultural and creative competition seeks original content

  19:13 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
The "Cultural and Creative Industry Shanghai" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is seeking original contents from home and abroad.
Ti Gong

Poster of the competition

The second "Cultural and Creative Industry Shanghai" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition began on Thursday, seeking outstanding initiatives in the cultural and creative fields from both at home and abroad.

The competition will have four tracks: intelligent future, original content creation, cultural and creative empowerment of fashion consumer products, and music innovation.

According to the organizers, they reflect the current trends of the cultural and creative industries and encompass hot topics such as the digital cultural and creative industries, fashion design, content IP, and cultural consumption.

Music innovation is an emerging field in Shanghai's cultural and creative industry development. It will focus on audio underlying technology innovation, application scenarios of cutting-edge music science and technology innovation, and cultural and innovative empowerment of traditional music to bring together great projects and talent.

Ti Gong

A screenshot of the competition's promotion vlog

Ti Gong

Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Office and Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association host the competition to boost cultural and creative enterprises' innovation vitality, discover and develop outstanding companies and innovation talents, and help Shanghai become the global center of cultural and creative industry.

The cultural and creative industry has become an important part of Shanghai's economy and a vital driving force of the city's high-quality economic development, with an annual output of 2.1884 trillion yuan (US$306 billion) last year.

The competition will establish a forum for the exchange of ideas and entrepreneurship, provide diverse solutions for the growth of the cultural and creative industries, and increase related consumption.

The selected companies would receive assistance with proposal promotion and landing, incubation and cultivation, finance and subsidies, and other aspects.

The application is available at www.sccipa.com.cn and is valid until the end of January.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
