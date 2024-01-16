Boao Forum for Asia to convene 2024 conference in March

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, organizers announced on Tuesday.

This year's event will focus on how the international community can work together to deal with challenges and shoulder responsibilities, BFA Secretary General Li Baodong said at a press briefing.

National leaders, government officials, heads of international organizations, businesspeople, experts in various fields and the press will be invited to the 2024 conference, he said.

Panel discussions will be arranged around four major topics: the global economy, social development, international cooperation, and scientific and technological innovation.