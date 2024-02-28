Biz / Event

East China Fair 2024 to open on Friday at Shanghai expo center


The 32nd East China Fair 2024 Shanghai will kick off this Friday at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, hosting over 3,400 exhibitors.

As the biggest trade fair for the textile, garment and light industries, this year's East China Fair covers 126,500 square meters of exhibition space, an increase of 21,300 square meters from the previous session.

The number of overall exhibition slots climbed by 500 from a year ago to 5,729, among which 326 exhibitors are from 13 overseas countries and regions.

Over four dozen innovative products from 47 companies, such as new textile materials, home items, and outdoor accessories, have been accredited by the organizer as winners of an "innovation award" to highlight their strong technology capabilities and product quality.

Four professional sub fairs that cover garments, textiles, home products, gifts, and overseas products have been set up, along with two special sections for overseas products and cross-border e-commerce products and services.

Six matchmaking sessions will be held during the fair with targeted sessions to connect purchasers with suppliers, according to Deputy Director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission Shen Weihua.

Cross-border e-commerce service providers such as logistics firms and digital retail sites will also showcase their latest offerings.

Exhibition info:

Date: March 1-4

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Address: No. 2345, Longyang Road, Pudong New Area

上海新国际博览中心龙阳路2345号

Pudong New Area
Shanghai New International Expo Centre
Pudong
