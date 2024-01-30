Biz / Event

Over 180,000 square meters of exhibition space booked for 7th CIIE

Xinhua
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0
Currently, an exhibition area of over 180,000 square meters has been booked for the 7th China International Import Expo, according to a CIIE promotion event.

It is expected that the total booked exhibition area for the 7th CIIE will surpass 200,000 square meters by the end of January.

The global promotion of the 7th CIIE was launched in December 2023 and is scheduled to last until June 2024. This promotion effort is expected to cover more than 30 countries and regions.

The 7th CIIE is due to be held in Shanghai in November 2024. The 6th CIIE saw tentative deals worth a total of 78.41 billion US dollars reached for one-year purchases of goods and services – a record high.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China International Import Expo
CIIE
