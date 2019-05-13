Biz / Finance

Stock markets suffer Monday slump

Yuan Luhang
  19:13 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
Benchmark Shanghai index loses 1.2 percent while turnover on the two major bourses totals 466.2 billion yuan (US$67.98 billion).
China's stock markets slumped on Monday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.21 percent to end at 2,903.71 points. The Shenzhen Component Index shed 1.43 percent to close at 9,103.36 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1.65 percent to end at 3,688.73 points.

Turnover on the two major bourses was 466.2 billion yuan (US$67.98 billion). The volume in the previous trading session was 610.1 billion yuan.

Shares in the agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery industries were among the biggest gainers. Shares in Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co Ltd and Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd climbed by the daily limit of 10 percent.

The China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone sector also had a strong performance. Shares in Pudong New Area Construction surged by the daily cap.

The securities sector posted declines. Shares in Harbin Investment Co Ltd lost over 4 percent.

