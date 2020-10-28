Biz / Finance

Companies banking on health insurance boom

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:04 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Shanghai-based health service platform Shanzhen aims to become a leading supplier of health insurance risk control and health services by working with industry players.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:04 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0

Companies are banking on China's booming health insurance, aiming to provide new services and solutions in the sector.

Shanzhen, a Shanghai-based health service platform, is seeking to become a leading supplier of health insurance risk control and health services by working with industry players and utilizing its health data and technology capabilities.

Wu Hongxing, its founder and CEO, told the second Lujiazui International Reinsurance Conference that the country’s health insurance segment is at a time of “structural change.”

From January to September, health insurance premiums reached 666.6 billion yuan (US$99.3 billion), an increase of 17.4 percent over the same period last year, exceeding the average growth rate of the whole industry, according to data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

“The fundamental driving force for the vigorous development of health insurance is the aging of the population,” Wu said.

Insurance companies and insurance technology firms are betting big on data-driven offerings as people have more awareness for insurance services, Wu said.

Haiwei, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanzhen, has participated in the design of customized supplementary medical insurance in cities that include Suzhou, Hangzhou and Beijing.

GL Ventures said it believes that in the health field, there is still a very large space for health service firms to play.

“We are optimistic about the prospect of the health insurance sector, which boasts the largest market share and will meet the needs of the general public,” Wang Bei, a partner of GL Ventures said.

Beyond its immediate economic and social impact, the coronavirus outbreak will lead to long-lasting changes and new business models within China's health insurance system by increasing the commercialization of health-care services and causing insurers to rethink their health strategy, according to a report by Moody's Investors Service.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     