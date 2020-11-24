Biz / Finance

Cyclicals shine during lackluster day for Chinese stocks

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Amid hopes for a vaccine-led recovery, Tuesday's top gainers were the petroleum, non-ferrous metals, steel and material sectors.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Cyclicals shine during lackluster day for Chinese stocks

Chinese shares dipped on Tuesday, while cyclical firms continued gaining.

At close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent to 3,402.82 points. The Shenzhen Component Index edged down 0.38 percent to 13,902.54 points. The bluechip CSI300 shed 0.61 percent to 4,974.29 points.

Most sectors lost with losers outnumbering gainers by 1,061 to 667 on the Shanghai bourse, and 1,326 to 929 on Shenzhen.

Cyclical firms bucked the day's downturn. Cyclical companies are those whose success is heavily determined by the economy, represented by steel, coal, petroleum, non-ferrous metals and automotive industries.

The top gainers of the day were the petroleum, non-ferrous metals, steel and material sectors.

Analysts also continue to recommend cyclical firms with low valuations on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine-led recovery.

In the short term, due to the impact of bond defaults and tight liquidity conditions, investors should pay attention to stocks with solid fundamentals, low valuations and high dividend yields, Industrial Securities said in a report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Industrial Securities
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     