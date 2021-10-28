﻿
Biz / Finance

Banks expand to offer easy access to government services

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
Residents and business can now easily deal with services such as social security, medical and health care, education and household registration at their local bank.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
Shot by Tracy Li.

Shanghai residents and firms will have easier access to government services through their local bank branches as banks expand beyond their traditional services.

The Shanghai branch of the Bank of Communications, together with the local government and the Shanghai Big Data Center, on Thursday launched 124 business-handling and inquiry services and 608 license inquiry and printing services at its 132 outlets and 417 self-service machines across the city.

Citizens can easily deal with services such as social security, medical and health care, education and household registration after confirming their identity with the bank's self-service devices.

This month, the bank opened the first batch of inquiry service functions in 30 of its outlets for the city's one-stop online-offline service system.

Now, all government affairs inquiry functions will be available at all the bank's outlets and free license printing will also be available.

China Construction Bank and Bank of China also introduced similar services, according to media reports.

Banks expand to offer easy access to government services
Ti Gong

Li Li, Vice President of the China Bank of Communications

Li Li, Vice President o Communications

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Construction Bank
Bank of Communications
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     