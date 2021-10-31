China releases operation rules for Beijing bourse

China's securities regulator on Saturday published rules for initial public offerings, refinancing and supervision for the newly-announced Beijing Stock Exchange.

These rules will take effect from November 15, according to a statement on the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The securities regulator had solicited public opinions on the rules before the release. It has adopted all constructive opinions on protecting the rights and interests of small and medium investors, boosting listed companies' operational capabilities and improving information disclosure, the statement said.

China has decided to build the Beijing bourse into a primary platform for innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises as the capital market evolves to meet the financing needs of various entities.