Insurance platform in health awareness call

  22:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
More attention needs to be paid to the health of young women and children, according to an online insurance platform as it issue details of claims.
An insurance company is calling for more attention to be paid to the health of young women and children.

Huize.com also said that young people and the middle aged had the highest probability of suffering from mild diseases.

From last November to October this year, the online insurance platform dealt with around 43,000 claims involving a total of 220 million yuan (US$33.6 million).

Malignant tumors were still the top hidden danger threatening people's health, and the number of people with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases were on the rise, it reported. 

It also revealed that of the claims for serious illness, the proportion of males aged 21-40 was around 55 percent, while nearly 70 percent of their female counterparts made such claims.

In medical insurance claims, the proportion of children aged 0-7 was close to 90 percent, with the top three most common causes being acute bronchitis, pneumonia and acute tonsillitis.

Huize said people should pay more attention to their physical condition and prevent early risks through regular health screening.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
