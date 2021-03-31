Biz / Finance

Major banks report hard-won growth in 2020

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Among the top Chinese state-owned banks, Postal Savings Bank of China recorded a net profit of 64.3 billion yuan (US$9.77 billion), a year-on-year increase of 5.38 percent.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Major banks report hard-won growth in 2020
HelloRF

Major Chinese state-owned banks have weathered the difficulties of 2020 with stable improvement in operating results and achieving hard-won growth, according to their fiscal reports.

Among the top six banks, Postal Savings Bank of China recorded a net profit of 64.3 billion yuan (US$9.77 billion), a year-on-year increase of 5.38 percent, better than that of its comparable peers.

Its assets amounted to 11.3 trillion yuan, up 11 percent over the prior year-end, ranking fifth among commercial banks in China, with operating income rising 3.4 percent to 286.5 billion yuan.

Boasting a broad physical network covering urban and rural areas, the bank served 622 million personal customers, with assets under management of retail customers amounting to 11.2 trillion yuan.

Net profit growth of China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China came in at 1.62 percent, 1.60 percent and 1.59 percent, respectively, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications posted relatively slower growth of 1.4 percent and 1.28 percent.

In 2020, the interest spread of the banking sector narrowed, and the income from interest margin declined, bringing pressure on profitability.

China Construction Bank, for instance, noted in its financial results that the loan yields decreased due to factors such as a decline in the loan prime rate and increased efforts to surrender parts of profits to support the real economy.

As a result, net interest margin, the difference between the lending and deposit rates of banks, was down by 13 basis points from 2019 to 2.19.

ICBC, the country’s largest lender, said it saw an increase of 2.48 trillion yuan in domestic yuan deposits (including interbank deposits), hitting an all-time high.

It also did well in implementing the loan servicing postponement policy, relieving over 100,000 customers from such pressure, and relevant loans amounted to 1.5 trillion yuan.

Thanks to banks’ efforts to control operational risks, total assets of the sector grew steadily with stable liquidity and credit quality. The ratio of their non-performing assets was maintained in a stable range, with Postal Savings Bank reporting a 0.88 percent bad loan ratio, the lowest among the six largest lenders, and Bank of Communications 1.67, the highest.

In the past year, rapid development of financial technology has driven digital transformation of the banking sector and banks all reported their efforts on that regard.

Postal Savings Bank said it built a big data platform, cloud computing platform, blockchain service and “PSBC Brain” artificial intelligence platform, and created a middle office with fintech to empower customer marketing, operation and risk management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Postal Savings Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China
China Construction Bank
Bank of Communications
Bank of China
ICBC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     