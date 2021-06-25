﻿
Biz / Finance

UnionPay launches unified checkout platform

  18:48 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
Cooperation with commercial banks, major mobile phone manufacturers, merchants and payment institutions aimed at building a more open mobile payment product system.
China UnionPay joined forces with commercial banks, major mobile phone manufacturers, merchants and payment institutions on Friday to launch a unified online checkout platform.

The cooperation is aimed at building a more open mobile payment product system and optimizing construction of online and offline processing services, thus creating an orderly and healthy development environment for the mobile payment industry, according to Hu Haozhong, executive vice president of China UnionPay.

Amid rapid development of the digitalization of finance, the company is pushing ahead the digital transformation, and is continuously optimizing the processing experience in various scenarios to add value to the UnionPay network.

The launch of the unified online cashier desk is aimed to gather the forces of the whole industry.

Based on the concept of an open platform, it merges the resources of commercial banks, billing agencies, mobile phone manufacturers and UnionPay, achieving the interconnection of various networks involved in the payment process.

UnionPay also introduced its upgraded QuickPass service, which integrates offline NFC (Near Field Communication) payment, payment with QR code, and other online payment methods within its mobile application.

The latest 9.0 version of its QuickPass mobile app has a clearer user interface design and more preferential and convenient services for customers.

With an aggregation of services including individual payment, passes for public transport, credit card repayment, promotions and welfare services, the QuickPass service is becoming a product supporting full-scenario mobile payment inside and outside borders, the company said.

Ti Gong

China UnionPay launches a unified online checkout platform on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
UnionPay
Special Reports
Follow Us

