﻿
Biz / Finance

Financial assets of Chinese households grow quickly amid COVID-19, report finds

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
Chinese household wealth weathered the COVID-19 crisis and grew in 2020, thanks to the rapid recovery of the stock market and the surge in pension funds' investment returns.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
Financial assets of Chinese households grow quickly amid COVID-19, report finds
HelloRF

Chinese household wealth weathered the COVID-19 crisis and grew quickly in 2020, thanks to the rapid recovery of the stock market and the surge in pension funds' investment returns, a report says.

Despite the crisis, private households' gross financial assets increased by 13.6 percent in 2020 after a 10.3 percent rise in 2019, according to the latest Allianz Global Wealth Report.

That amounts to around 47 percent of total gross financial assets in the Asia region.

Securities, life insurance, and pension fund assets, which account for more than a half of Chinese households' portfolios, increased by 13.3 percent and 18.3 percent respectively.

Financial assets include cash and bank deposits, receivables from insurance companies and pension institutions, securities (shares, bonds, and investment funds), and other receivables.

Across Asia, households' financial assets rose by a healthy 12.7 percent in 2020, even faster than in the already strong previous year (9.8 percent).

All asset classes contributed to the uptick with double-digit growth rates; bank deposits recorded a growth of 12.3 percent, securities grew 13.9 percent, and insurance and pension increased by 11.4 percent.

However, despite the stark growth, there remains homework to do in China with regard to access to financial services and financial literacy, the study noted.

With net financial assets per capita amounting to 12,430 euros (US$14,371), China still ranks only upper midfield in Asia. In Singapore, the region's richest country in terms of net financial assets per capita, the average inhabitants' net financial wealth is ten times that.

With savings as the main driver, global gross financial assets jumped by 9.7 percent in 2020, reaching the 200-trillion-euro mark for the first time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Allianz
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     