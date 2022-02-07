Biz / Finance

Chinese shares roar on first trading day of Year of the Tiger

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:03 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
Chinese shares performed strongly on Monday, the first trading day of the Year of the Tiger, reversing the slumps before the weeklong Chinese New Year holiday.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:03 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0

Chinese shares performed strongly on the first trading day of the Year of the Tiger, reversing the slumps before the Chinese New Year holiday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index soared 2.03 percent to close at 3,429.58 points on Monday, getting off to a good start in the Year of the Tiger, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.96 percent to 13,456.65 points.

The NASDAQ-style ChiNext Composite Index edged up 0.31 percent, and the STAR 50 also ended 0.36 percent higher.

On the two major bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen, around 3,500 listed firms posted gains in the session.

Among sectors, petroleum and petrochemical shares led the gains, boosted by the upswing in international oil prices. PetroChina Co Ltd jumped over 9.5 percent, while China Oilfield Services Ltd, Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corp, and China Petroleum Engineering Co all surged to hit the 10 percent daily cap.

The construction industry also performed strongly, with nearly 20 A-listed firms scaling up by the maximum 10 percent.


Chinese shares roar on first trading day of Year of the Tiger

Bing Dwen Dwen (left), one of the official mascots of the ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics, has been so popular that companies related to the mascot also drew investors' attention.

Of note, with Bing Dwen Dwen, one of the official mascots of the ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics, going viral and Bing Dwen Dwen dolls getting sold out at authorized stores, companies related to the mascot also drew investors' attention.

Franchising manufacturers and dealers of Bing Dwen Dwen souvenirs saw their stock prices skyrocket on Monday, among which Beijing Yuanlong Yato Culture Dissemination Co and Cultural Investment Holdings Co surged by the daily maximum of 10 percent.

There are currently 29 franchising manufacturers and 58 franchiser retailers for Beijing 2022 souvenirs, including listed firms Anta Sports (on the Hong Kong bourse), Shenzhen-listed Yuanlong Yato, and Cultural Investment Holdings Co and Wangfujing Group, both on the Shanghai market.

Yuanlong Yato was licensed to produce non-metallic souvenirs such as badges and keychains, precious metal products, and dolls and toys, while Cultural Investment can produce precious metal products, handicrafts, and ceramic goods.

Coal firms, iron and steel shares, the automobile industry and stocks related to infrastructure were all among the biggest gainers.

The computer hardware sector, media and liquor shares, however, posted declines in general, data from Wind Information showed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
PetroChina
NASDAQ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     