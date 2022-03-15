Leading actor Deng Lun fined 106m yuan over tax evasion

An investigation found he had evaded personal income tax of 47,658,200 yuan and underpaid other taxes by 13,993,200 yuan.

Chinese actor Deng Lun has been slapped with a steep fine of 106 million yuan (US$16.63 million) for tax evasion, according to Shanghai's State Taxation Administration.

Authorities found Deng had failed to file his true taxable income by fabricating business and converting his personal labor income into corporate income in 2019-2020. Other underpaid taxes were also found.

Analysis showed he had evaded personal income tax of 47,658,200 yuan and underpaid other taxes by 13,993,200 yuan.



Deng had actively cooperated with the investigation and took the initiative to pay back taxes of 550,300 yuan and reported tax-related violations the authorities had not yet been aware of, the administration said.

Under the circumstances, Deng was fined a total of 106 million yuan for the recovery of evaded taxes, late payment fees and penalties.

Deng is one of China's top actress, rising to fame with such hits as the TV series "Because of Meeting You" and "Ashes of Love."

The NASDAQ-listed Internet of Things company Viomi immediately announced that it's terminating its partnership with Deng.



The actor had been officially named the brand's ambassador just two hours before his violation was exposed.

Other brands in partnership with him include Bulgari, Roger Vivier, Sulwhasoo, L'Oréal Paris, and Unilever.