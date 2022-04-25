Biz / Finance

Chinese stocks plunge as yuan hits one-year low

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
China stocks fell off a cliff on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index plunging 5.13 percent as the yuan dropped to a one-year low against a strengthening dollar.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0

China stocks fell off a cliff on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite Index plunging below 3,000 points for the first time in more than 20 months.

The benchmark index tumbled 5.13 percent to end at 2,928.51 points, the lowest since June 16, 2020.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index also plummeted to 10,379.28 points, a sharp drop of 6.08 percent.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index, meanwhile, slumped 5.56 to 2,169 points, while the STAR 50 Index closed 6.13 percent lower at 884.3 points.

In general, shares of more than 4,500 firms listed on the main boards of the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses posted declines.

As one of the factors dragging the indices down, the Chinese yuan dropped to a one-year low against a strengthening dollar early on Monday, extending losses after posting its worst week since 2015.

The continued yuan weakness has shocked the global capital market and directly caused the commodities sectors to lead the decline in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The domestic resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic has also caused the Chinese economy to weaken, spooking financial markets.

The policy easing (by China) was less than expected, and supply chains have been hit hard, causing hardships for the operation of some enterprises, according to Avic Fund Management Co.

Among commodities sectors, base metals dived 8.7 percent, precious metals fell 7.1 percent, and the iron and steel industry ended down 6.7 percent.

The sub-indexes for the Internet sector, education, computer hardware, and the aerospace and defense industry all saw sharp declines in the session.

China International Capital Corporation said that the stock market may continue to shudder in the short term. But it expected opportunities to gradually outweigh risks in the medium and long term.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Capital Corporation
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     