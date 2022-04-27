Biz / Finance

China stocks bounce back but analysts cautious

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0
China stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday from earlier slumps, with more than 300 A shares surging over 9 percent and the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gaining 2.49 percent.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0

China stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday from earlier slumps, with more than 300 A shares surging over 9 percent.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.49 percent to end at 2,958.28 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index jumped 4.37 percent to 10,652.9 points.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index, meanwhile, soared 5.52 percent to 2,269.17 points and the STAR 50 Index closed 4.42 percent higher at 906.43 points.

Total turnover on the two major bourses reached 917.7 billion yuan (US$140 billion), expanding 78.9 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

Of note, approximately 4,000 companies listed on the A-share market posted gains, among which 314 rocketed by over 9 percent. Around 700 A shares, however, dropped in the session.

Among sectors, lithium battery-related shares led the gains on Wednesday, pulling up the ChiNext index.

Listed on the ChiNext board, Mianyang Fulin Precision Co surged by the 20 percent daily cap, and Hunan Zhongke Electric Co and SuZhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co both gained more than 15 percent.

Industries, including base metals, semi-conductor, and aerospace and military defense, were also among the biggest gainers.

Exchange-rate wobbles, however, triggered a sharp drop in the textile and apparel sector. The real estate shares also performed weakly.

Despite Wednesday's strong rebound, analysts of securities companies, including Guotai Junan Securities, Central China Securities and Haitong Securities, were all cautious about the market's short-term prospects, expecting to see more swings in A shares before supportive policies and economic recovery bolster the struggling bourses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Haitong Securities
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     