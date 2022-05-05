UBS survey: Investors remain calm amid inflation and volatility

High-net-worth investors are taking a "wait-and-see" approach amid global inflation and volatility, according to a new survey from UBS, the world's leading global wealth manager.

Despite recent market volatility, investors aren't adjusting their portfolios yet, but are poised to do so should the market decline further, UBS pointed out.

Many are now more likely to consider buying gold, domestic stocks and oil, while technology and energy remain the most attractive sectors in the current market environment.

For Chinese investors, around three quarters of them show optimism over their own economy for the next 12 months, higher than a global average.

Over 70 percent of investors in China are confident in the stock market for the next six months, higher than the global average. They see technology, energy and health-care sectors as most attractive in the current market, while COVID-19, geopolitical risks and market downturn are their top concerns.

For business owners on the Chinese mainland, most of them are confident in their own business for the next 12 months and nearly half of them think that data analytic is among their business investment priorities.

The survey, which polled over 2,500 investors and 1,000 business owners across 14 markets globally, found that an overwhelming majority of investors expect geopolitical risks to increase inflation, with more than half believing inflation will last longer than a year.

Market volatility seen so far in this year is higher than usual, according to half of investors surveyed. Over a half of investors foresee higher energy prices, more global instability and increased cyber-attacks.