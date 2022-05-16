Biz / Finance

More financial aid to secure commercial supply chains

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
Banks are providing strong credit support to promote the smooth flow of freight logistics and help stabilize local business and people's daily life.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
More financial aid to secure commercial supply chains
HelloRF

Banks in Shanghai are providing strong credit support to promote the smooth flow of freight logistics and help stabilize local business and people's daily life.

By the end of April, the credit balance of major domestic commercial banks in Shanghai to freight drivers and small and micro logistics enterprises hit 28 billion yuan (US$ 4.12billion), an increase of 12.4 percent over the beginning of the year, data from the Shanghai Banking Association showed.

The Bank of Shanghai, an urban commercial bank, launched 18 targeted measures to bail out small businesses, with a focus on providing financial assistance to the transportation industry.

The lender has set up a special credit line of 10 billion yuan to aid industry players and nearly 4 billion yuan had been granted to around 43,000 truck drivers by the end of March.

During the lockdown, the Agricultural Bank of China's Shanghai Branch lowered interest rates on its inclusive financial products and issued a short-term working capital loan of 25 million yuan for a cold-chain logistics firm which ran into financial problems.

To meet the capital needs of logistics companies, the Shanghai Branch of the China Construction Bank dedicated itself to working out targeted financing plans.

A total of 100 million yuan of working capital loans, for instance, was taken to finance YTO Express' everyday operations.

The Bank of Communications' Shanghai Branch said it has issued loans of nearly 4 billion yuan to almost 20 logistics and transportation-related enterprises, which effectively ensured the smooth transportation of pandemic prevention supplies and living materials for local citizens.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Construction Bank
Bank of Communications
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     