Biz / Finance

Foreign financial firms to expand campus recruitment in China

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  22:06 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0
Foreign-funded financial enterprises are planning to hire more fresh graduates and interns to support their business expansion plans in spite of the coronavirus-induced challenges.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  22:06 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0
Foreign financial firms to expand campus recruitment in China
HelloRF

Foreign-funded financial firms have big plans for hiring new graduates in China.

Foreign-funded financial enterprises are planning to hire more fresh graduates and interns for this year and the next year to support their business expansion plans in spite of the coronavirus-induced challenges.

The total number of campus recruits will increase by 30 percent in 2022 compared with the same period of last year, according to HSBC China, which said the move is key to its long-term development in the country.

For graduates in Shanghai, the British financial giant said it will provide more than 50 jobs covering the retail segment, corporate banking, operational management and financial technology and a special online job fair is scheduled to be held later this month.

In addition, nearly 50 new management trainees will join the bank in July, and it is expected that the recruitment scale will increase next year.

HSBC China is also stepping up efforts to provide more learning opportunities for college students by launching perennial internship programs and promoting summer internship programs.

Nearly 400 new paid internships will be offered in many cities across the country this year, covering all kinds of businesses and functional departments, according to the bank.

"As one of the largest international financial institutions investing in China, HSBC continues to invest in talent training on the Chinese mainland and we hope to provide a career advancement platform for more local youth to broaden their international horizons," Mark Wang, president and chief executive officer of HSBC China, pointed out.

Meanwhile, despite the great challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, OCBC Wing Hang China said that its 2022 campus recruitment project was already launched at the start of the second quarter.

And relevant budget for fresh graduates will be raised by 20 percent year on year, according to the bank's human resources department.

Online marketing campaigns for its tailor-made Graduate Talent Program, which is usually carried out in September and recruits nearly a dozen graduates, kicked off on June 1, the first day the bank resumed work after the pandemic lockdown was lifted.

OCBC Wing Hang China conducted online recruitment via livestream in May by cooperating with career development centers of local universities like Shanghai University and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

The event drew close to 300 graduates and received more than 100 applications. Resume screening and interviews are progressing in an orderly manner, the bank stated.

Elsewhere, Credit Suisse Securities (China) said it launched its first summer internship program for the year in mid-June. The initiative is a valuable pipeline for full-time hiring and its graduate hiring has also begun.

Its 2023 campus recruitment planning is now under way, with recruitment starting in October, Credit Suisse said, adding that it will increase the number of summer interns "significantly".

Last year, the Swiss financial service provider launched a multi-year scholarship program at the elite Peking University in Beijing.

In addition to offering scholarships, successful candidates will have the opportunity to embark on an exciting career in the financial services industry.

"Credit Suisse is committed to China as a strategically important market both in our Asia-Pacific and global footprint and we firmly believe in the long-term prospects for China and we are committed to investing in this important market," said Janice Hu, Credit Suisse's China chief executive.

In its just-concluded campus recruitment season, Standard Chartered Bank (China) said it had hired 65 international graduates and global interns.

"We will continue to attract more young talent in the upcoming hiring months this autumn through online and offline promotional events," the British bank added.

Standard Chartered China revealed that it is also working out localization plans to attract talent by seeking longer-term partnerships with domestic colleges and universities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Standard Chartered Bank
Credit Suisse
Standard Chartered
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     