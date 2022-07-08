Biz / Finance

Insurers launch industry-wide campaigns to raise protection awareness

Technology showcased as a way to enhance health management consciousness and popularize knowledge of insurance services.
Ti Gong

Domestic and foreign-funded insurance firms are launching a variety of campaigns featuring technology enablement through multiple platforms in China to raise protection awareness among the public.

The Beijing branch of Ping An Health Insurance has showcased to the elderly how technology can help improve their life and enjoy a better protected future with the integration of insurance.

On the 10th "7.8 National Insurance Publicity Day," the insurer also sought to optimize its clients' medical experience, ranging from consultations, in-patient visits, and follow-up appointment by partnering with six public hospitals in Beijing.

Its staffers in Guangdong and Liaoning provinces organized educational welfare events to boost people's health management consciousness and popularize the knowledge of insurance services.

Aside from offline activities, the underwriter also teamed with popular TV programs to advocate healthy lifestyles and rational drug use among citizens via livestreaming.

Ti Gong

Ping An Health Insurance raises protection awareness among the elderly.

Allianz China Life Insurance Co invited Yang Yang, a retired Chinese short track speed skater and the global Allianz brand ambassador, to share stories on the importance of insurance in life via short videos.

Its offices in Ningbo, Hubei, Beijing and Shandong made endeavors to publicize financial knowledge among community residents and shopping malls to help guard them from telecom frauds and develop a better understanding of the whole insurance industry.

In addition, promotional activities, themed posters and feature articles were posted on the company's accounts on social networking platforms such as WeChat, Weibo and Douyin.

Ti Gong

Allianz China Life Insurance helps publicize financial knowledge among community residents to help guard them from telecom frauds.

China Pacific Property Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, together with local traffic police, financial bureau and agricultural and rural affairs authorities in Guangdong province spread basic know-how in insurance business.

It also invited customers to personally experience how the application of innovative technologies in the insurance sector helps make claims as well as disaster prevention and mitigation.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co's health insurance arm carried out public welfare livestreams and lectures on adolescent health by giving full play to its professional advantages.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
