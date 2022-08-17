Biz / Finance

China's banking sector to keep growing amid challenges

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
China's banking sector is projected to keep growing in the rest of 2022 despite challenges facing the country's economic development, industry analysts said.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
China's banking sector to keep growing amid challenges
HelloRF

China's banking sector is projected to keep growing in the rest of 2022 despite challenges facing the country's economic development, industry analysts said.

In the second quarter, Chinese banks may see a slowdown in profit growth compared with the first three months, but the results are expected to remain decent, said May Yan, head of China Financials, UBS.

The investment bank predicts overall earnings growth by major national banks will moderate from the first quarter.

Specifically, top state-owned lenders are likely to record mid-single-digit profit growth for full-year 2022, while joint-stock commercial banks will see their growth rate above 10 percent, and city commercial banks may achieve a 15-20 percent rise.

Further targeted pandemic prevention and control measures, stronger stimulus policies for the property industry as well as loosened regulations on platform companies might play a decisive role for China's economic rebound in the second half, Yan added.

UBS estimates Chinese banks have strong capital buffers to cope with bad loans triggered by the property crisis.

Since mid-July, the cases of mortgage payment suspensions on stalled projects have drawn much media attention.

"We expect limited non-performing loans risk from suspended mortgage payments alone for Chinese banks at roughly 1.5 percent to 2.4 percent of the mortgage or equivalent to 741billion yuan (US$109.2 billion)," the analyst said.

Given the potentially more challenging than expected growth path, Beijing looks set to continue its policy easing, said Jing Liu, chief economist of China at HSBC.

The People's Bank of China, the central bank, unexpectedly cut the one-year medium-term lending facility operation rate on Monday to 2.75 percent from 2.85 percent.

China's banks kick off the interim financial reporting season this week.

Bank of Nanjing, a listed city commercial lender, realized net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 10.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of around 20 percent, according to its recent semi-annual report.

In its newly released financial announcement, Ping An Bank, a joint-stock bank ,said its net profit surged 25.6 percent from a year ago to over 22 billion yuan during the January-June period.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Ping An Bank
Bank of China
UBS
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     