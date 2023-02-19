Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of January

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.61 trillion yuan (US$1.55 trillion) at the end of January, up 7.2 percent year on year.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 9.96 trillion yuan at the end of January, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at US$95.2 billion at the end of last month, down 23 percent year on year.

At the end of January, the balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 10.8 percent from a year earlier to 19.35 trillion yuan.