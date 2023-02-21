﻿
Biz / Finance

China's central bank issues bills worth US$3.65 billion in Hong Kong

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
China's central bank issued bills worth 25 billion yuan (US$3.65 billion) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0

China's central bank issued bills worth 25 billion yuan (US$3.65 billion) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Tuesday.

Of the total, central bank bills worth 10 billion yuan will mature in three months, and the other 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with respective interest rates of 2.4 percent and 2.75 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The issuance was well-received by overseas investors, with total bidding surpassing 70 billion yuan, approximately over 2.8 times the value issued, the central bank said.

The bidding reflects the strong attraction of renminbi assets for overseas investors and the confidence global investors have in the Chinese economy, it added.

Since November 2018, the bank has gradually established a mechanism for the regular issuance of renminbi central bank bills in Hong Kong.

This regular issuance not only enriches renminbi investment products and liquidity management tools in the Hong Kong market but also encourages domestic financial institutions, enterprises and other entities to issue renminbi bonds in offshore markets, the central bank said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     