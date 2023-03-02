﻿
Beijing bourse gov't bond sales top US$206b

Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-02       0
The Beijing Stock Exchange assisted in issuing government bonds worth of around 1.42 trillion yuan (US$206.4 billion) by the end of February.
Xinhua
The Beijing Stock Exchange assisted in issuing government bonds worth of around 1.42 trillion yuan (US$206.4 billion) by the end of February, data from the bourse showed.

Treasury bond issuances amounted to 1.17 trillion yuan, while local government bonds worth 243.11 billion yuan were issued in the period, data from the BSE showed.

In February alone, the BSE issued 223.64 billion yuan of government bonds, of which treasury bond sales reached 148 billion yuan and local government bond sales totaled 75.64 billion yuan, the data showed.

The bourse started the business of issuing local government bonds on July 29, 2022, and expanded to treasury bond issuance on September 2 in the same year.

The BSE said that it will officially launch government bond trading when all preparations are fully in place.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
