Beijing bourse launches stock market-making trading business

The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) officially launched market-making trading business on its stock market on Monday.

A total of 13 market makers are to participate in the trading business on the bourse, involving 36 stocks, the BSE said.

The introduction of market-making trading business to the bourse is conducive to reducing investors' transaction costs and boosting market liquidity and stability, according to the bourse.

The move was taken to further promote market reform and innovation and improve the market trading system, the BSE said earlier.

Source: Xinhua
