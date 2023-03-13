﻿
Biz / Finance

US regulators close New York's Signature Bank following Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0
New York-based Signature Bank, a key lender in the crypto industry, was shut down Sunday by state regulators over a "similar systemic risk exception."
Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0

New York-based Signature Bank, a key lender in the crypto industry, was shut down Sunday by state regulators over a "similar systemic risk exception," the US Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said in a joint statement.

The move came two days after California's Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed as depositors rushed to withdraw funds.

All depositors of Signature Bank "will be made whole," said the joint statement. "As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer."

The authorities also said, "shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected."

Founded in 2001, Signature Bank is a New York state-chartered commercial bank and is FDIC-insured, with total assets of approximately US$110.36 billion and total deposits of approximately US$88.59 billion as of December 31, 2022, according to a separate statement released on Sunday evening by the New York Department of Financial Services.

California authorities closed SVB on Friday after the tech-focused lender reported huge losses from securities sales, sparking a run on the bank's deposits.

The SVB collapse is the largest bank failure since the collapse of the US savings and loan association Washington Mutual in 2008.

The Fed on Sunday announced a new emergency loan program to bolster the capacity of the banking system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     