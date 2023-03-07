﻿
China's forex reserves stand at US$3.1332 trln

Xinhua
  19:37 UTC+8, 2023-03-07
China's foreign exchange reserves came in at US$3.1332 trillion at the end of February, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Tuesday.
China's foreign exchange reserves came in at US$3.1332 trillion at the end of February, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Tuesday.

The US dollar index increased and the prices of global financial assets generally fell last month, affected by global macroeconomic data and monetary policy expectations of major economies. China's foreign exchange reserves fell last month due to the combined effects of currency translation and asset price changes, according to the foreign exchange regulator.

China's foreign exchange reserves are expected to maintain generally stable thanks to the country's efforts to promote steady economic recovery and high-quality development, and the great potential and impetus for the development of the Chinese economy, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
