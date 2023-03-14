﻿
Biz / Finance

First Republic Bank shares plunge amid fear of systemic contagion after SVB's failure

Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Shares of First Republic Bank fell more than 65 percent in early trading on Monday morning, causing trades of the company to be halted due to volatility.
Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
First Republic Bank shares plunge amid fear of systemic contagion after SVB's failure
AFP

A San Francisco police officer sits parked in his car in front of First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023, in San Francisco, California.

Shares of First Republic Bank fell more than 65 percent in early trading on Monday morning, causing trades of the company to be halted due to volatility.

The volatility came just days after a stock market selloff that triggered the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), as the concern of systemic contagion spread among the tech industry broadly.

That implies investor discomfort with the financial institution despite government activity over the weekend to solve the SVB crisis and potential cascading effects, according to a report by the online newspaper TechCrunch.

Since the failure of SVB, it appears that many public-market investors want out of smaller banks, despite the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that depositors at SVB would be made whole.

"In the worst-case scenario, if it triggers a general crisis of confidence in the bank system, customers may tend to withdraw their deposits, investors may selloff their banking stocks, creating a chain of bank runs like a domino effect," said Haiyan Yu, a senior investor in Silicon Valley.

According to Garry Tan, the president of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, SVB's failure has a real risk of systemic contagion. "Its collapse has already instilled fear among founders and management teams to look for safer havens for their remaining cash, which can trigger a bank run on every other smaller bank," he said.

Tan warned that the shockwave will impact the US technology industry and "ultimately set back US competitiveness by a decade or more."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     