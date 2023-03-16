﻿
Biz / Finance

Survey points to importance of financial education

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  17:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-16       0
Financial education can help people avoid business traps, and Chinese people need more education on how to effectively combine knowledge and skills, according to a survey.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  17:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-16       0

Financial education can help people avoid business traps, and specifically, Chinese people need more education on how to effectively combine knowledge and skills, a survey has found.

According to the China Residents Financial Literacy Report compiled by the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance (SAIF) under Shanghai Jiaotong University and Charles Schwab & Co Inc, Chinese residents achieved an average score of 64.4 out of 100 – in the upper middle level across the world.

The survey, with more than 10,000 effective samples, divided financial literacy into two categories, namely, knowledge and skills. It said respondents showed a better grasp of financial knowledge, scoring 68, compared with 65.2 in financial skills. But when facing questions about applying financial knowledge concepts to decision-making, respondents scored only 47.7.

"This study revealed the need for targeted financial education using different methods and with varying content to meet the diverse needs of different groups," said Wu Fei, a professor at SAIF.

"People know terms like inflation, interest rates or diversification, but in real life, they are not quite aware of their importance."

The survey was released on Wednesday, World Consumer Rights Day, since all people become consumers once they spend money.

It found that respondents under 18 years of age and those above 65 years were relatively weak in financial literacy, which explained why they were more susceptible to business traps and scams.

"We need systematic financial education to help people become better consumers and investors, and help them achieve their financial goals," said Lisa Hunt, managing director and head of International Charles Schwab.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Charles Schwab
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     