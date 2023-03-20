﻿
Biz / Finance

HK financial regulators welcome UBS' acquisition of Credit Suisse

Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
The Hong Kong banking sector is resilient, the regulator said, noting the exposures of the local banking sector to Credit Suisse are insignificant.
Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
HK financial regulators welcome UBS' acquisition of Credit Suisse
Reuters

A person walks past the logo of Credit Suisse outside its office building in Hong Kong, China, on March 20, 2023.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on Monday welcomed the acquisition of Credit Suisse AG by UBS AG.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the Swiss National Bank made announcements early Monday morning relating to the acquisition. The Swiss National Bank will provide liquidity assistance to support the acquisition.

Credit Suisse's operations in Hong Kong comprise a branch supervised by the HKMA and two licensed corporations supervised by the SFC.

"All of them will open for business today as usual," said the HKMA in a statement, adding that "customers can continue to access their deposits with the branch and trading services provided by Credit Suisse for Hong Kong's stock and derivatives markets."

The Hong Kong banking sector is resilient with strong capital and liquidity positions, the regulator said, noting that the exposures of the local banking sector to Credit Suisse are insignificant.

The total assets of Credit Suisse AG's Hong Kong branch amounted to about 100 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$12.7 billion), representing less than 0.5 percent of the total assets of the Hong Kong banking sector, according to the HKMA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
National Bank
Credit Suisse
UBS
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     