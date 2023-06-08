﻿
Biz / Finance

China's forex market to maintain steady operations: official

Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
China's foreign exchange market will maintain steady operation amid the upward trend of major economic indicators.
Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0

China's foreign exchange market will maintain steady operation amid the upward trend of major economic indicators, said the head of the country's forex regulator Thursday.

China's financial cycle has been stable in recent years because of its long-term prudent monetary policies, which provide a favorable environment for the running of the economy and the financial markets, Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at the 14th Lujiazui Forum held in Shanghai.

He said predictions of China's economic growth in 2023 from international institutions like the International Monetary Fund have improved since the beginning of the year.

Pan, also the deputy governor of China's central bank, said renminbi assets remain highly attractive as they have competitive interest rates and help diversify investment portfolios while inflation is high globally.

Although the renminbi exchange rate saw slight fluctuations since mid-April, expectations of the exchange rate and cross-border capital flows in China's forex market remain stable, said Pan.

"With more experience in dealing with external shocks and prudent policy tools, we have the confidence, conditions, and capabilities to maintain the steady operation of China's forex market," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Lujiazui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     